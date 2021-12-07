94-Year-Old Local WWII Vet Fights Lifelong Battle to Make Pearl Harbor Day a National Holiday

Brenda Schory with Shaw Local Media has done it, again. I’m a BIG FAN of her work – and you may be, too, when you read her story about one of our few remaining World War II veterans, today – and his lifelong dedication to changing National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, which is today, to a NATIONAL HOLIDAY. Can you believe it’s NOT?
If you heard me talk about her impressive interview with Retired U.S. Army Corporal Angelo DiLiberti, from Saint Charles, then you heard why this Intelligence and Special Forces vet fights so hard. I promised you a link to learn more about this inspirational 94-year-old soldier:
The Kane County Chronicle has the whole story, if you click HERE.