90% of Us Believe There’s a Mental Health Crisis in America

90% of Americans believe the country is experiencing a mental health crisis, according to a CNN survey.

The opioid epidemic, mental health issues among children, and mental illness in adults are cited as top concerns.

“The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated numerous social stressors that we know can increase the risk of both substance use and mental illness,” said Dr. Nora Volkow.

So, why do people go without help? Most are too busy, unable to take time off work, affordability, and embarrassment are cited as top – or worst – obstacles.

As a response to mental health issues, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched one national phone number: 988.

This line is designed to help those in crisis, like a 911 for mental health.

