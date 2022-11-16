98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

90% of U.S. Has Faced Weather Disaster over the Last Decade – Here Are the States Which Suffer Most

November 16, 2022 11:00AM CST
Does it feel like weather disasters are becoming more and more common?  You might not be imagining it.

A new report reveals that a staggering 90% of U.S. counties (nine out of ten!) have faced at least one weather disaster, in the last decade; which means the devastating events have affected more than 300 million Americans.

So, which are the states with the most serious weather incidents?  California, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Tennessee.  Each has weathered at least 20 disasters over that time span.

