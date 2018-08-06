9-Year Old Robbed At Gunpoint While Running Lemonade Stand

Matt Grozier, 8, nods his approval as he drinks lemonade he purchased from his neighbor, Alyssa Boyd, 5, at her lemonade stand near Lightstreet, Pa., on Sunday, July 8, 2007. Alyssa's mom, Lorie, said the stand was her daughter's first venture into entrepreneurship. Alyssa said she plans to put the money she earned into her piggy bank. (AP Photo/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise, Bill Hughes)

Nothing could seem more innocent than a child set-up on a hot summer day selling lemonade. This is just too crazy to believe! Deputies in Union County, NC are now looking for the man who shoved a gun in the 9-year old boy’s stomach on Saturday afternoon.

Philip Smith, the boy’s shocked father, said “never had an incident like this, never thought this would happen,” and points out the gutless gunman walked away with $17.

Union County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tony Underwood says, “I think people are capable of a lot of things, but not robbing a child at a lemonade stand, that takes it to a new level.”

