What You Will Eat In 2024: 9 Tasty Food Trends Predicted for The New Year

As 2024 dawns, food trends are shaping our culinary experiences. Pinterest reports a 55-percent increase in searches for “pizza pot pie,” which seems to indicate a new trend. Isn’t that like pizza in a pizza as a pizza?

The plant-based movement is shifting toward more natural options over processed ones, with a focus on less processed ingredients like mushrooms, walnuts, tempeh, and legumes.

Faux fish is also on the rise, with plant-based options focusing on seafood like salmon made from carrots, mushroom-made scallops, and sushi topped with root vegetable tuna.

Tropical temptations will be brought to dining tables, with dishes like Hawaiian sheet pan chicken and pineapple mocktails… And searches for mocktails are up a whopping 70-percent.

Nitrified peppers will continue to take over grocery store aisles, with specialty peppers found in sauces, condiments, and beverages.

Ramen

instant foods will get a glow-up in 2024, with gourmet options and fewer preservatives. Buckwheat will rise from obscurity to center stage, as it is a great source of manganese, magnesium, copper, and dietary fiber.

What is the newest food or recipe you’ve added to your menu?