Faux Fish? 9 Tasty Food Trends – Coming for the New Year – Which Is Monday

December 27, 2023 2:00PM CST
What You Will Eat In 2024: 9 Tasty Food Trends Predicted for The New Year
As 2024 dawns, food trends are shaping our culinary experiences. Pinterest reports a 55-percent increase in searches for “pizza pot pie,” which seems to indicate a new trend. Isn’t that like pizza in a pizza as a pizza?
- The plant-based movement is shifting toward more natural options over processed ones, with a focus on less processed ingredients like mushrooms, walnuts, tempeh, and legumes.
- Faux fish is also on the rise, with plant-based options focusing on seafood like salmon made from carrots, mushroom-made scallops, and sushi topped with root vegetable tuna.
- Tropical temptations will be brought to dining tables, with dishes like Hawaiian sheet pan chicken and pineapple mocktails… And searches for mocktails are up a whopping 70-percent.
- Nitrified peppers will continue to take over grocery store aisles, with specialty peppers found in sauces, condiments, and beverages.
- Ramen instant foods will get a glow-up in 2024, with gourmet options and fewer preservatives.
- Buckwheat will rise from obscurity to center stage, as it is a great source of manganese, magnesium, copper, and dietary fiber.
What is the newest food or recipe you’ve added to your menu?
