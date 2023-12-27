98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Faux Fish? 9 Tasty Food Trends – Coming for the New Year – Which Is Monday

December 27, 2023 2:00PM CST
What You Will Eat In 2024:  9 Tasty Food Trends Predicted for The New Year

As 2024 dawns, food trends are shaping our culinary experiences.  Pinterest reports a 55-percent increase in searches for “pizza pot pie,” which seems to indicate a new trend.  Isn’t that like pizza in a pizza as a pizza?

  • The plant-based movement is shifting toward more natural options over processed ones, with a focus on less processed ingredients like mushrooms, walnuts, tempeh, and legumes.
  • Faux fish is also on the rise, with plant-based options focusing on seafood like salmon made from carrots, mushroom-made scallops, and sushi topped with root vegetable tuna.
  • Tropical temptations will be brought to dining tables, with dishes like Hawaiian sheet pan chicken and pineapple mocktails…  And searches for mocktails are up a whopping 70-percent.
  • Nitrified peppers will continue to take over grocery store aisles, with specialty peppers found in sauces, condiments, and beverages.
  • Ramen instant foods will get a glow-up in 2024, with gourmet options and fewer preservatives.
  • Buckwheat will rise from obscurity to center stage, as it is a great source of manganese, magnesium, copper, and dietary fiber.

What is the newest food or recipe you’ve added to your menu?

