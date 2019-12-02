‘9’ is #1 for Jason Aldean
Macon Music/Broken Bow RecordsJason Aldean brings home his sixth consecutive number-one album this week, as 9 debuts at the top of Billboard’s country albums chart.
The Georgia native sold 83,000 album equivalent units of his ninth album in its first seven days, enough to also finish at number two on the all-genre Billboard 200.
This Friday, Jason kicks off a three-night run in Sin City, with his Ride All Night Vegas run at Park Theater at Park MGM.
