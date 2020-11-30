8 Years Ago Today, Glen Campbell played the last live performance
INDIO, CA - MAY 02: Musician Glen Campbell performs during day 1 of Stagecoach, California's Country Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on May 2, 2008 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: November 30th
2012 – Glen Campbell played the last live performance of his lifetime when he appeared at Uptown Theatre in Napa, California. Campbell revealed his Alzheimer’s diagnosis to the public in 2011, and had set out on his Goodbye Tour as a way to say farewell to his fans. Here is an interview on his KTVT/CBS-11 Glen did with his wife Kim in February of 2012 just after his appearance at the Rialto Theater.
By the way Glen made his final appearance @ the Rialto Theater in Joliet on January 27 2012: Here’s Glen Campbell’s Setlist at Rialto Square Theatre from that final night.
Gentle on My Mind
Galveston
By the Time I Get to Phoenix
Try a Little Kindness
Where’s the Playground Susie?
Didn’t We
I Can’t Stop Loving You
True Grit
Lonesome Blues
Dueling Banjos
Hey Little One
Any Trouble
It’s Your Amazing Grace
Country Boy (You Got Your Feet in L.A.)
The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress
Ghost on the Canvas
Wichita Lineman
Rhinestone Cowboy
Encore:
Southern Nights
A Better Place