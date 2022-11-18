98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

8 Worst Classic Holiday Dishes

November 18, 2022 5:08PM CST
Share
8 Worst Classic Holiday Dishes
Roast turkey. Please see my portfolio for other holiday related images.

Since it’s time to start planning holiday meals, Eat This, Not That has compiled a list of classic dishes.

Except these dishes are what some people may call “the worst.”

Here are 8 of the worst holiday dishes that some say should never make a comeback:
Ambrosia salad
Jell-O salad
Aspic (Jell-O with MEAT)
Oyster casserole
Cranberry sauce
Sweet potato pie
Banana pudding pie
Candied yams

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Never Store THESE in Your Pantry, c/o Top Chefs
3

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN FACT: Why Does the Letter 'X' Represent a Kiss?

Recent Posts