7-Year-Old Sells Lemonade to Pay for Mother’s Tombstone

A 7-year-old Alabama girl’s lemonade stand has gone viral, on social media… but the reason is heart-wrenching.

Emouree Johnson is lovingly pouring cups, to help pay for a tombstone for her mother, Karli, who died, last month, at the age of 29.

After Emouree and her stand appeared on social media last week (someone posted a picture), the community came forward. And folks quickly raised more than $10,000, by buying a drink named the “Emouree Special.”

Her grandmother told a local TV station “I know her momma is looking down on her and is so happy.”