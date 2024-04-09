98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

7-Year-Old Sells Lemonade to Pay for Mother’s Tombstone

April 9, 2024 1:00PM CDT
A 7-year-old Alabama girl’s lemonade stand has gone viral, on social media…  but the reason is heart-wrenching.

Emouree Johnson is lovingly pouring cups, to help pay for a tombstone for her mother, Karli, who died, last month, at the age of 29.

After Emouree and her stand appeared on social media last week (someone posted a picture), the community came forward.  And folks quickly raised more than $10,000, by buying a drink named the “Emouree Special.”

Her grandmother told a local TV station “I know her momma is looking down on her and is so happy.”

