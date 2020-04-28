7 Signs She’s Into You

According to the men’s magazine website, Mantelligence, there are seven ways to know that a lady really likes you.
If a woman does any of these, you may consider it a sign that she’s into you.
- Future Plans – If she’s willing to say, “Sure, I’d love to go with you, Saturday,” or “Yes, let’s both attend that meeting,” or sets you into her schedule, that’s a good sign.
- Intelligence Gathering – If she asks questions about you, or asks you a lot about yourself, that’s good. A woman needs to be able to tell her friends or family a little about you, to see if you’ll fit in.
- Tag Along – If she wants you to do it, then go! “Hey, I wonder if you wanna come by my house, later, because a couple of my friends are stopping by,” or “We’re having a virtual quarantini cocktail, Friday, could I send you the invite?” …these are very good signs.
- Coy Gaze – If you don’t know what this is, then you’re not ready. The lingering look, with the flirtatious smile or wink or simmer…
- Personal Sharing – When a woman begins to tell you a little more about herself, which could risk disagreement or loss of connection, that’s actually a good sign. She’s testing the water, to see if you’d swim well, together.
- Breakthrough Attempt – If she’s willing to try something you love, though she’s got no experience with it, that’s a very good sign.
- Social Media – If a woman interacts with you, fairly regularly, and mostly “likes” your posts, or engages you in post conversation (without acting like a stalker), that’s good!
Check the complete story from Mantelligence, HERE.