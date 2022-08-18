7-Eleven Says Bring Your Own Cup

Photo Taken In Spain, Barcelona

Bring Your Own Cup Day is coming back to 7-Eleven later this month.

Speedy Rewards and 7Rewards loyalty members will be allowed to grab their most creative containers and fill them up with their favorite Slurpee flavor for $1.99 at participating 7-Eleven, Stripes and Speedway locations on Saturday, August 27.

The cup must be clean and has to fit upright within the ten-inch diameter hole in the in-store display. If it doesn’t, it won’t fit under the Slurpee drink dispenser.

Bring Your Own Cup Day is limited to one cup per customer at participating locations.