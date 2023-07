A Fanta Wid Cherry Slurpee is photographed on Monday, July 10, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. (Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group) (Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images)

7-Eleven is celebrating its 96th birthday by giving away free Slurpees at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores today.

To take advantage of the offer, simply stop by participating stores on for a free small Slurpee.

This year’s much-anticipated Slurpee cup also features the new Slurpee logo and colors.

What’s your go-to Slurpee flavor? What Slurpee flavor do you wish existed?