7-Eleven Giving Out Free Pizzas This Sunday
A customer prepares to buy drinks at a 7-Eleven store in Bangkok Thursday, Aug. 19, 2004. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Free pizza is coming this Sunday. 7-Eleven will be serving up quite a treat to those with the app. Simply order a cheese, pepperoni or extreme meat pizza for delivery or pickup without paying a dime. The deal is only good at certain locations and until pizzas run out. The convenience store is also offering 50-dollars in delivery credit for new app users. Give your 7-Eleven a call to see if it’s participating before you get your hopes up. Here’s the complete story from Delish.