6lack, Summer Walker & “Throat Baby” rapper BRS Kash collab on LVRN's Xmas album, 'Home for the Holidays'

Moses Robinson/Getty Images for YouTubeRap crooner 6lack is getting his fans into the holiday spirit with a new Christmas album from his label, LVRN Records.
“We are giving you guys a special treat for the #holiday season,” LVRN wrote, announcing the album on Instagram. “This Monday (11/16) we’re dropping a special compilation album titled, Home for the Holidays featuring everyone from our roster.”
LVRN, which stands for Love Renaissance, is the home label for powerhouse and rising acts such as Summer Walker, Westside Boogie, OMB Bloodbath, international artist Santi, Eli Derby, DJ Kitty Ca$H, Young Rog, “Throat Baby” rapper BRS Kash and more, as well as Shelley, the artist formerly known as DRAM.
The animated cover art for LVRN’s compilation album looks like a typical family scene from Christmas Day, with 6lack and his artists engaging in some family bonding and hanging a star on top of a Christmas tree surrounded by presents, with Summer Walker, front and center, posing effortlessly.
“This a gift for sure,” wrote a fan in the Instagram posts’ comments.
Home for the Holidays arrives November 16.
By Rachel George
