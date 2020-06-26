6lack links up with Lil Baby on “Know Your Rights” from his ‘6 PC Hot’ EP
Universal MusicToday, 6lack drops a new video for “Know My Rights,” featuring Lil Baby, from his new 6 PC Hot EP.
6lack croons about betting on himself, as Lil Baby positions himself as one of the top artists in the game. He raps, “Top five if you don’t agree, go check the numbers, too many can’t run with me / I’m makin’ moves that’s gon’ take care of my family.”
Lil Baby is the only featured guest on the 6-track album that features 6lack’s previous singles, “Float” and “ATL Freestyle,” and production from Timbaland. This is his first studio release since 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter, which debuted at #1 on Billboard‘s Top R&B Albums chart.
The promotion for 6lack’s new EP leads to the launch of his hot sauce brand, 600 Degrees, and 6lackbox.com, a hub for all things 6lack, as well as information and resources for voting, supporting Black businesses, and other social justice events.
Fans will also find snippets of unreleased music, photos, and more content, all leading up to his upcoming third studio album.
As one of the most popular R&B artists, 6lack has completed over 30 features in the last year with Summer Walker, Jessie Reyez, Khalid, and most recently, JID, Earthgang, and Mereba on “End of Dayz.”
By Rachel George
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)