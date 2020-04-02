      Weather Alert

6 Rom-Coms to Stream Based on Your Quarantine Situation

Apr 2, 2020 @ 1:10pm

What rom-com should you stream while you’re sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic? It depends on what your situation is, writes The Washington Post:
  1. If you’re cooking up a storm, watch Julia & Julia (Netflix).
  2. If every day seems the same, watch Groundhog Day (Netflix).
  3. If you’re trading epic texts with your latest Tinder match, watch You’ve Got Mail (Amazon Prime).
  4. If you’re stuck in a group house, watch The Breakfast Club (iTunes, Amazon Prime).
  5. If you miss your co-workers or need to recharge your appreciation for your home, watch The Apartment (iTunes, Amazon Prime).
  6. If you’re holed up with someone you love, watch The Big Sick (Amazon Prime).

