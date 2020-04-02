6 Rom-Coms to Stream Based on Your Quarantine Situation
What rom-com should you stream while you’re sheltering in place during the coronavirus pandemic? It depends on what your situation is, writes The Washington Post:
- If you’re cooking up a storm, watch Julia & Julia (Netflix).
- If every day seems the same, watch Groundhog Day (Netflix).
- If you’re trading epic texts with your latest Tinder match, watch You’ve Got Mail (Amazon Prime).
- If you’re stuck in a group house, watch The Breakfast Club (iTunes, Amazon Prime).
- If you miss your co-workers or need to recharge your appreciation for your home, watch The Apartment (iTunes, Amazon Prime).
- If you’re holed up with someone you love, watch The Big Sick (Amazon Prime).