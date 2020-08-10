57% of Us Brush our Teeth More – Now That We Smell our Breath Under our Masks

57% of people say they’re brushing their teeth more now because wearing a mask has made them realize JUST how bad their breath actually is, according to a new survey. And 81% of us say bad breath is a turn-off.
When you wear a face mask, you get a lot of one-on-one time with your own breath. And we mostly aren’t loving that.
According to a new survey, 57% of people say they’re brushing their teeth more now because their mask has made them realize JUST how bad their breath actually is.
The survey also reveals that 81% of us say bad breath is a turn-off, and 22% have ended things with someone because of their breath.
And the average person can only handle the nasty morning breath taste in their mouth for 14 minutes, before they have to go brush their teeth.
Check out more, here: (New York Post)