500,000 Pounds Of Illinois Pork Recalled Because It Was Never Inspected
According to ABC News, More than half a million pounds of pork products have been recalled – because the company never got it inspected. According to the USDA, an anonymous tipster told them Illinois-based Morris Meat Packing was producing products on Saturdays, when no federal inspectors were around. The recall applies to more than 515,000 pounds of products made between Nov. 2017 and this month, with ‘EST. 18267’ marked on the packages.
