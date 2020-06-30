50 Cent weighs in on the Virgil Abloh design for Pop Smoke’s debut album: “They ain’t going for this”
ABC/John Salangsang50 Cent is not pleased with the cover art for Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, which was designed by Off-White’s Virgil Abloh.
On Tuesday, the music mogul and executive producer of the album took to Twitter and Instagram calling for a re-do.
“Hey Virgil, we need new album art, they ain’t going for this [mess],” 50 wrote. “Love your work, let’s get to it. Steven, I told you this [stuff] was [not it] eww let’s get it right!”
The cover art was revealed on Monday, featuring a photo of Pop Smoke at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year surrounded by barbed wire. Fans were also disappointed, including one who said Virgil used “zero-effort” to make the design by using a photo that can easily be found with a quick Google search.
After seeing other brutal responses on social media, Pop’s manager Steve Victor tweeted he would be “Making a change” to the album’s cover art. “Pop would listen to his fans,” he added.
Pop’s fans play no games when it comes to honoring the late Brooklyn rapper ever since he was fatally shot and killed during a home invasion in February of this year.
Pop Smoke’s posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, arrives Friday, July 3.
By Rachel George
