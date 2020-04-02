50 Cent reacts to Tekashi 69’s possible release, hints Jim Jones is an informant
ABC/John SalangsangNot long ago, 50 Cent said something about not arguing with anyone anymore after hearing about Kobe Bryant’s death. Yet here he is, reigniting his beef with Harlem rapper Jim Jones over Tekashi 69‘s release.
The hip-hop mogul alluded to Jones being an informant, sharing a screenshot of an old video from Tekashi’s Instagram Live after his jail release for an unrelated case in 2018.
“Now individual 1 ya gonna have to tell everybody how you were on tape in court on the phone coaching Mel, to super-duper violate shorty, but the Feds never picked you up and the charges were Rico & conspiracy Confidential informant,” 50 captioned the video, which has since expired.
Tekashi’s serving prison time for racketeering and drugs, among other charges. Complex reported Wednesday that he could possibly be released to finish his sentence at home amid COVID-19 concerns, and Tekashi’s severe asthma.
Both Jones and Tekashi are alleged members of the Nine Trey Blood gang. During Tekashi’s 2018 trial, Jones was confirmed as the unidentified individual threatening to harm Tekashi during a wiretapped conversation, obtained by TMZ, with 6ix9ine’s former manager, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, and rapper Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones, also alleged Nine Trey Blood gang members. Tekashi’s cooperation with the feds led to the indictment of several other gang members.
Jones responded to 50’s comments, telling people to watch out for the “so call real ones that’s routing for rats to come home,” suggesting 50 used the moment for personal gain. But today, 50 says he’s learned a new lesson about people he’s helped in the past.
“Being a good judge of character is detrimental to success and people change so you have to watch them,” he said. “If you stay on point you will peep the change.”
