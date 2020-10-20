50 Cent endorses Trump after seeing Joe Biden’s tax plan

Walt Disney Television/Jeff NeiraIf you were wonder who 50 Cent was voting for in the upcoming election, wonder no more.
After getting a look at presidential candidate Joe Biden‘s proposed tax plan, the 45-year-old rapper and actor took to social media to endorse President Donald Trump.
The endorsement came alongside a snapshot that showed what the top tax rates for American’s earning over $400,000 a year would be under Biden’s plan. New York City made the top four at 62% and that number clearly didn’t sit well with the “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” star.
“WHAT THE [expletive]!(VOTE ForTRUMP),” he tweeted. “IM OUT… [expletive] NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya [expletive] mind.”
Although 50 received a ton of backlash from fans who accused him of choosing personal gain over the greater well-being of the country, he also received support from the likes of well-known Trump supporters and political commentators Tomi Lahren and Candace Owens.
The Power star’s stance is a complete 180 from the 2016 presidential election. As noted by Billboard, he previously turned down the opportunity to perform at Trump’s inauguration, saying, “Not all money is good money.” However, just a few months ago in July, the outlet reports that he did show admiration for the president’s “unapologetic demeanor and cited him as the reason he chooses to follow his blueprint.”
By Danielle Long
