50 Cent announces new book ‘Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter’

Between executive producing Pop Smoke‘s posthumous debut album, and Instagram beefs, 50 Cent is finally lending some wisdom on the concept of hustle and making comebacks in this self-help book, something he knows about all too well.
“I’ve had my share of setbacks, but I knew that I was never gonna stay there long,” 50 revealed, along with the book’s cover and release date on Twitter.
The book details Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson‘s journey from the Get Rich Or Die Tryin rapper to thriving businessman to becoming one of the most successful executive producers in primetime television.
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, is available for pre-order now.