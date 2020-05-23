5 Ways to Honor Memorial Day While Still Adhering to Restrictions

1. Fly the American flag. Maybe it’s already something you do EVERY Memorial Day. And teach a young person the proper way to do it.
2. Participate in the National Moment of Remembrance. At 3:00 P.M. on Memorial Day, we’re supposed to pause for a moment of silence for those who’ve died serving in the military . . . and take at least one minute to send love, prayer, and thoughts.
3. Donate flowers to a fallen hero. Check with your local cemetery to see if they’re accepting Memorial Day donations during the pandemic, or donate to Memorial Day Flowers, which is an organization that coordinates placing flowers for interred veterans.
4. Check out the TV specials. The “Parade of Heroes” special will stream on Facebook on Monday morning . . . the “National Memorial Day Parade: America Stands Tall” special airs on the major TV networks on Monday afternoon . . . and PBS will air its annual “Memorial Day Concert” on Sunday night at 8:00 P.M. Eastern.
5. Tell kids about a military hero, who sacrificed life, for our freedom. Or simply teach them the real reason why we take time to consider our heroes, each year. Ask little kids to make patriotic drawings or write thank-you messages to families of fallen veterans – maybe with some chalk, on your sidewalk or driveway.
If you’ve never done it before, because you were too busy – maybe barbequing with friends, or shopping Memorial Day sales – this is the year to start.
For the full rundown, visit: PR Web / The Mercury News