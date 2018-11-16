5 Movies Hit Theaters This Weekend

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (PG-13) Eddie Redmayne returns as Newt Scamander, and Johnny Depp is back as the dark wizard Newt helped capture at the end of the first movie, Gellert Grindelwald. Grindelwald escapes while being transferred to England from the United States, so Newt and the Goldstein sisters go after him again, with the help of their muggle buddy Jacob. He’s played by Dan Fogler. Jude Law is in it briefly as Albus Dumbledore, Zoe Kravitz is Leta Lestrange, and Ezra Miller is back as the guy who repressed his magic so much it took on a life of its own.

“Instant Family” (PG-13) Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne become foster parents, but are caught unprepared when the girl they adopt comes as a package deal with two younger siblings. She’s played by Isabela Moner . . . and Octavia Spencer runs the adoption agency. Isabela is the star of next year’s live action Dora the Explorer. She also worked with Mark before as his sidekick in “Transformers: The Last Knight”.

“Widows” (R) After her husband is killed during a failed heist, a corrupt politician threatens Viola Davis and demands the $2 million that was stolen from his political campaign. But the only way to get it is to pull off the next job her husband was planning. Liam Neeson is her husband, and Michelle Rodriguez is one of the widows from his dead crew that she recruits to help her. The rest of the cast includes Jon Bernthal, Colin Farrell, Robert Duvall, and Daniel Kaluuya from “Get Out”.

“Green Book” stars Mahershala Ali from “House of Cards” as Dr. Don Shirley, a world-class black pianist who hires a bouncer from the Bronx to drive him through the racially-charged deep south in 1962. Viggo Mortensen plays his hired muscle. The title is from a handbook that black motorists relied upon to guide them to the few safe places African-Americans could visit to avoid discrimination. It’s a serious movie directed by Peter Farrelly, the guy who did the “Dumb and Dumber” movies.

“At Eternity’s Gate” stars Willem Dafoe as Vincent Van Gogh, the tortured Dutch artist who cut off his own ear in the final years of his life. Oscar Isaac is also in it as French painter Paul Gauguin, who painted in the same style as Van Gogh.