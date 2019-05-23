Every 36 hours on average, there is an act of violence at this business. What business?

Answer: McDonalds

A group of employees in Chicago filed a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Monday, the workers at one Chicago McDonald’s location want the company to address the problem. The workers described being threatened with guns, attacked with hot coffee and having to dodge food thrown by a disturbed customer. The workers are asking OSHA to open a “systemic” investigation into the corporation’s handling of workplace violence in its thousands of U.S. locations. Their letter cites data from the National Employment Law Project, which counted 721 local media reports of violence at U.S. McDonald’s stores over the past three years, most of them involving guns.

Winner: Marissa Mercado of Joliet