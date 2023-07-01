98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

4th of July Debate Rages: Should ketchup go in the refrigerator? 

July 1, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Maura Myles

Heinz Weighs In On The Great Ketchup Refrigerator Debate

Should ketchup go in the refrigerator?

It’s a debate which has dogged us since it was called “catsup” – and dribbled all over social media…  Now the world’s most famous ketchup maker has weighed in.

This week, the official Heinz UK Twitter account posted “FYI:  Ketchup.  goes.  in.  the.  Fridge!!!

They also posted a poll, with nearly two-thirds of respondents saying they refrigerate their ketchup.

Heinz has previously said that its ketchup is “shelf-stable,” due to its acidity.  But the tomato-saucer recommends refrigerating it to “maintain product quality.

