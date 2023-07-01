4th of July Debate Rages: Should ketchup go in the refrigerator?
July 1, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Should ketchup go in the refrigerator?
It’s a debate which has dogged us since it was called “catsup” – and dribbled all over social media… Now the world’s most famous ketchup maker has weighed in.
This week, the official Heinz UK Twitter account posted “FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. Fridge!!!”
They also posted a poll, with nearly two-thirds of respondents saying they refrigerate their ketchup.
Heinz has previously said that its ketchup is “shelf-stable,” due to its acidity. But the tomato-saucer recommends refrigerating it to “maintain product quality.“
