4th of July Debate Rages: Should ketchup go in the refrigerator? 

Heinz Weighs In On The Great Ketchup Refrigerator Debate

Should ketchup go in the refrigerator?

It’s a debate which has dogged us since it was called “catsup” – and dribbled all over social media… Now the world’s most famous ketchup maker has weighed in.

This week, the official Heinz UK Twitter account posted “FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. Fridge!!!”

They also posted a poll, with nearly two-thirds of respondents saying they refrigerate their ketchup.

Heinz has previously said that its ketchup is “shelf-stable,” due to its acidity. But the tomato-saucer recommends refrigerating it to “maintain product quality.“