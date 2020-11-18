42% of Us Have Had a “Career Lightbulb” Moment – During Pandemic

42% of people say they had a, quote, “career lightbulb” moment at some point during the pandemic, according to a new survey. And two-thirds of people have been actively trying to get on a new career path.
Odds are your job looks at least a little different, today, than it did at the beginning of March. A pandemic will do that.
According to a new survey, almost two-thirds of us say we don’t expect that traditional office jobs will EVER come back, like they were, after this.
But even if they DO come back . . . we don’t want to go back to THEM.
The survey, from One Poll, included Illinoisans, like us, between the ages of 18 and 35 (as well as residents of about ten densely populated states). It reveals that 42% of people say they had a, quote, “career lightbulb” moment, at some point, during this year… They either figured out what they really want to do; or, at least, figured out that what they’re doing now ISN’T it.
And two-thirds of us have been actively trying to get on a new career path.
