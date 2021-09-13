4,000-Year-Old Remains Found in Golf Course Pond – Headed for Museum

A Coffin Was Found in a Golf Course Pond, with a 4,000-Year-Old Man and an Axe Inside
Hard to conceive of what’s been discovered in a pond, at a golf course in Lincolnshire, England, in 2018… And it happened during a hot, dry summer – maybe the water level was a bit low. Now, archaeologists have revealed that it’s a relic – remains, actually – from the Bronze Age, in a well-preserved coffin.
Inside: the remains of a 4,000-year-old man, who was buried with an axe.
Experts say the coffin was made from hollowing out an oak tree trunk. And they believe that the man must have been important, because his body was cushioned with plants and raised over the grave with a gravel mound. The axe was well-preserved, and probably a symbol of authority, rather than a tool.
The whole thing is undergoing preservation work. And when it’s completed, it’ll be exhibited at a museum.
(TheGuardian.com has a photo of the coffin and the axe.)