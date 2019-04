On April 2nd, in 2006, Brad Paisley sings “When I Get Where I’m Going” during the funeral for a country music legend at the Valley Baptist Church in Bakersfield. Also on hand are Dwight Yoakam, Garth Brooks, Chris Hillman, Herb Pedersen, Lulu Roman, John Berry and Trace Adkins. Who’s funeral was it?

Answer: Buck Owens

Winner: Barbara Young of Aurora