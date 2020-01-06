The Red light ticket could be a thing of the past!
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Comptroller Susana Mendoza has stated that the state of Illinois will stop collecting fines against drivers who are ticketed after cameras catch them violating red lights in the suburbs.
According to WGNTV.com Mendoza feels it effects the poor and minority motorists the most by those $100 tickets that can double if not paid on time.
She also noted a federal investigation of relationships between some communities and a red light vendor.
The new policy starts Feb. 6. but communities could hire private debt collectors instead. Mendoza is urging municipalities to reconsider using the technology altogether.
