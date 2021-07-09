      Weather Alert

37% of Us Follow the “Five-Second Rule,” Plus Ten More Questionable Cooking Habits!

Jul 9, 2021 @ 2:05pm

How would you rate your cooking skills on a scale from 1 to 10?  The average American says they’re a 6.8 . . . 7 for women, and 6.5 for men.

 

 

The poll also found 37% of us believe in the “five-second rule,” and almost a third of us have used it while cooking.  31% have dropped food on the ground and then used it in a meal anyway.  Here are ten more stats on our questionable cooking habits . . .

 

 

1.  65% of us like to eyeball it instead of using measuring cups.

 

2.  58% don’t usually follow a recipe.

 

3.  41% have used a spoon to taste something, and then kept using it to mix.

 

4.  38% use dull kitchen knives, which are more dangerous than sharp ones.

 

5.  34% rinse chicken in the sink, which isn’t necessary and is actually LESS sanitary.

 

6.  26% of us don’t rinse fruits and vegetables.

 

7.  23% of Americans have cooked a full meal while drunk, or on drugs.  (Seems low.)

 

8.  15% of people don’t wash their hands while cooking.

 

9.  14% will use the same cutting board for raw meat, and then vegetables.

 

10.  8% of us burn things on purpose, because we like the taste.

 

