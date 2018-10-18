34th Annual Pinball EXPO Today-Saturday in Wheeling

The 34th Annual Pinball EXPO rolls in The Westin Chicago North Shore in Wheeling today-Saturday. The Pinball Expo is the brain child of Rob Berk who grew up playing pinball. His dream was to recognize his heroes – the pinball designers and artists that created the games he loved. With the help of Bill Kurtz and Mike Pacak, Pinball Expo became a reality taking place in Chicago, the home of pinball. Founded in 1985, Pinball Expo is the longest-running event dedicated to pinball.

LOCATION

The Westin Chicago North Shore @ 601 North Milwaukee Avenue in Wheeling, IL 60090

This event is open to the public. Go to www.pinballexpo.net for more information and tickets.

SCHEDULE

Thursday, October 18th: Vendor Hall 6:00 pm to Midnight and 24 Hour Game Hall starts at 6:00 pm and continues until Midnight

Friday, October 19th: Vendor Hall 6:00 pm to Midnight and 24 Hour Game Hall

Saturday October 20th: Vendor Hall 10:00 am – Midnight and the 24 Hour Game Hall closes at Midnight

Featuring:

FACTORY TOUR

Pinball Expo attendees will be given a special privilege to tour Stern Pinball. You will witness the production of the latest Stern Pinball Game from beginning to end.

GAMES

Our family friendly show will feature pinball machines and coin-operated arcade games both old and new. Whether you are a novice, collector, skilled player, or enthusiast, there will be fun for everyone!

SEMINAR SPEAKERS

We offer hours of learning opportunities from our seminar speakers and industry personnel. Stay tuned for upcoming announcements!

TOURNAMENTS

This year’s Pinball Expo will feature an IFPA sponsored pinball tournament plus additional tournaments! Stay tuned for more details!

VENDORS

This year we have an all-time high in interest and commitment in the number of new and old vendors returning to Pinball Expo.

WIN A PINBALL MACHINE!

With the purchase of every advanced and post registration package you will receive one raffle ticket which will qualify you to win a Stern Pinball Machine. Additional raffle tickets are also available to purchase.