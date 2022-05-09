      Weather Alert

$34.99 Sculpture at Texas Goodwill Turns Out to Be a Priceless Roman Bust

May 9, 2022 @ 1:00pm
You never know what treasures you could find at Goodwill.

Laura Young of Austin, Texas, purchased a marble bust, from a local Goodwill, in 2018 – for $34.99.

When she got home she did some research, and soon realized the bust could be a lot more valuable than it seemed.

She reached out to an auction house in London, which confirmed the sculpture was likely ancient and seemed looted.  It’s simply titled “Portrait of a Man;” and it was sculpted some time in the 1st century B.C. or early A.D., according to the San Antonio Museum of Art.

Experts believe the sculpture was looted from a German museum after WWII, and taken home by a U.S. soldier.  But what happened between then, and its arrival at Goodwill, decades later, is a mystery.

The bust is temporarily on display at the San Antonio Museum of Art, through May 21st, 2023.

See more, here:  (Yahoo)

 

