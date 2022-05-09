$34.99 Sculpture at Texas Goodwill Turns Out to Be a Priceless Roman Bust

You never know what treasures you could find at Goodwill.
Laura Young of Austin, Texas, purchased a marble bust, from a local Goodwill, in 2018 – for $34.99.
When she got home she did some research, and soon realized the bust could be a lot more valuable than it seemed.
She reached out to an auction house in London, which confirmed the sculpture was likely ancient and seemed looted. It’s simply titled “Portrait of a Man;” and it was sculpted some time in the 1st century B.C. or early A.D., according to the San Antonio Museum of Art.
Experts believe the sculpture was looted from a German museum after WWII, and taken home by a U.S. soldier. But what happened between then, and its arrival at Goodwill, decades later, is a mystery.
The bust is temporarily on display at the San Antonio Museum of Art, through May 21st, 2023.
See more, here: (Yahoo)