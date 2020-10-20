311 announces full-album livestreams
Credit: Brian Bowen Smith311 has announced a trio of special livestream concerts, during which they’ll perform one of the band’s albums in full.
Fittingly, each stream will take place on the eleventh day of the next three months. On November 11, 311 will play their 1993 debut, Music, in its entirety, followed by 1994’s Grassroots on December 11, and 1995’s self-titled ‘Blue Album’ on January 11.
“Our summers are usually out on the road, playing shows and connecting with fans through music,” says 311 frontman Nick Hexum. “We’ve been home craving that connection and we’ve been watching various streams and have been inspired by the technology.”
“We’re now ready to present live stream shows of our own at the highest level from our newly upgraded studio,” Hexum goes on. “Live Streams are now a part of music, both as a performer and a fan. We all love music too much to sit still, so we’re jumping in with a concert series on our own platform 311StreamSystem. We can’t wait to get back in front of our fans!”
For ticket info, visit 311StreamSystem.com.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.