311 airing ‘Live from Mardi Gras 2020’ concert film in honor of band’s 30th anniversary
Credit: Brian Bowen SmithBack in February, just before live concerts stopped being a thing, 311 played a Mardi Gras show in New Orleans. Now, you can enjoy that party from the comfort of your own home.
311 Live from Mardi Gras 2020 will air this Saturday, August 15, at 8 p.m. PT on DirecTV. It’ll also stream online via FanTracks.com that same day starting at 6 p.m. PT.
311 is airing the concert special as part of the band’s 30th anniversary celebration, which was a lot more extensive prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, 311 was supposed to play a show in every U.S. state in 2020, which obviously won’t be happening.
One 30th anniversary plan that did come to fruition, however, is a video of fellow artists congratulating 311 on hitting the milestone.
Among those sharing their thoughts include Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda, Korn‘s Jonathan Davis, No Doubt‘s Tony Kanal, The Offspring‘s Noodles, Snoop Dogg, and even tennis star Venus Williams, who shared that the 311 song “All Mixed Up” helped inspire her as she won the 2005 Wimbledon Championship.
311’s most recent album is 2019’s Voyager.
By Josh Johnson
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)