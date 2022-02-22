31% of People Have Zero Phone Numbers Memorized!

If you’re 40 or older, you probably remember the days when you had all your friends’ phone numbers memorized. And even if you didn’t call people often, you at least knew your close family members’ and coworkers’ numbers.
But cell phones have essentially made that obsolete!
In a new poll, people were asked how many phone numbers they had memorized . . . other than their own . . . and 31% of people said ZERO. 38% said one or two . . . 19% said they know up to five . . . 6% said up to 10 . . . and 1% said they know more than 10. It would have been a lot higher 12 years ago!