31% of People Have Zero Phone Numbers Memorized!

Feb 22, 2022 @ 4:05pm
Shown at left is an HTC G1 smartphone offered by T-Mobile and at right is an Apple iPhone 4S smartphone in San Francisco, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

If you’re 40 or older, you probably remember the days when you had all your friends’ phone numbers memorized.  And even if you didn’t call people often, you at least knew your close family members’ and coworkers’ numbers.

 

 

But cell phones have essentially made that obsolete!

 

 

In a new poll, people were asked how many phone numbers they had memorized . . . other than their own . . . and 31% of people said ZERO.  38% said one or two . . . 19% said they know up to five . . . 6% said up to 10 . . . and 1% said they know more than 10. It would have been a lot higher 12 years ago!

