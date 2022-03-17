      Weather Alert

31% of People Don’t Think Their Lucky Charms Work?

Mar 17, 2022 @ 2:29pm

Today is St. Patrick’s Day  which could  be your lucky day!  If not, no worries, there’s always tomorrow . . . lucky March 18th.

 

 

In a survey of 2,000 adults, 38% of people said they have lucky charms . . . and 69% of those people believe they really do bring them good luck.

 

 

Which begs the question:  Why do the other 31% say they have lucky charms, if they don’t work?

 

 

61% of people believe their luck would be worse if they didn’t have their lucky charm.  And 90% of people say luck is not  evenly distributed . . . that some people are luckier than others.  So maybe lucky charms tip the scale in their favor.

 

 

The survey also produced a list of signs that you’re fortunate in life, and it’s a reminder that “luck” comes in more forms than just finding a $20 bill on the sidewalk.  They include things like:  Having good health . . . never having major worries . . . being close with friends and family . . . and stumbling into a dream job.

 

 

Of course, there are also things that could make you green  with envy, like . . . “receiving a substantial inheritance.”

 

