31% of People Don’t Think Their Lucky Charms Work?

Today is St. Patrick’s Day which could be your lucky day! If not, no worries, there’s always tomorrow . . . lucky March 18th.
In a survey of 2,000 adults, 38% of people said they have lucky charms . . . and 69% of those people believe they really do bring them good luck.
Which begs the question: Why do the other 31% say they have lucky charms, if they don’t work?
61% of people believe their luck would be worse if they didn’t have their lucky charm. And 90% of people say luck is not evenly distributed . . . that some people are luckier than others. So maybe lucky charms tip the scale in their favor.
The survey also produced a list of signs that you’re fortunate in life, and it’s a reminder that “luck” comes in more forms than just finding a $20 bill on the sidewalk. They include things like: Having good health . . . never having major worries . . . being close with friends and family . . . and stumbling into a dream job.
Of course, there are also things that could make you green with envy, like . . . “receiving a substantial inheritance.”