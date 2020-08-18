300 Pizza Huts Locations Closing
This Thursday, July 9, 2015 photo shows a Pizza Hut restaurant in Taunton, Mass. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
After the giant franchisee goes bankrupt, 300 Pizza huts are closing. According to NPC the locations that are closing have dining rooms. The chain has been encouraging customers to order through its website or third-party apps.
The chain will help employees working at the closing locations to find jobs at nearby restaurants. Here’s the complete story from CNN.