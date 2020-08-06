30 Years Ago Today, This Iconic Song was Released
August 6, 1990 (30 years ago)
Capitol Records released “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks. The first single from his second album, No Fences, the song spent four weeks at #1 on the US country singles charts. The idea for the song was born when Earl Bud Lee and some songwriting friends gathered for lunch one day at Tavern on the Row, in Nashville eatery. When the check came, Lee realized he had forgotten his money. He was asked how he was going to pay for the meal, and he replied, “Don’t worry. I have friends in low places. I know the cook.”