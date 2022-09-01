$3 Tickets for National Cinema Day!

Popcorn box; disposable cup for beverages with straw, film strip, clapper board and ticket on the podium. Cinema Concept Design. Detailed vector illustration.

Expect to save some money at the movies this week!

Saturday, September 3 is National Cinema Day and plenty of movie chains are getting into the spirit with ticket deals.

Regal, Cinemark, AMC, and even IMAX will participate with $3 ticket sales for the new holiday.

You can check out participating movie theaters now at NationalCinemaDay.org!