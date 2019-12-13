3 New Movies to Check This Weekend
Jumanji: The Next Level
In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.
Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Scott Rosenberg, Danny Glover, Hiram Garcia, Danny DeVito, Madison Iseman
Richard Jewell
A security guard reports on the knapsack bomb at the 1996 summer Olympics and helps clear bystanders — only to find himself vilified and suspected of being involved in the terrorism plot.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Kathy Bates, Clint Eastwood, Jennifer Davisson Killoran, Kevin Misher, Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde
Black Christmas
Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. But as Riley Stone (Imogen Poots, Green Room) and her Mu Kappa Epsilon sisters—athlete Marty (Lily Donoghue, The CW’s Jane the Virgin), rebel Kris (Aleyse Shannon, The CW’s Charmed), and foodie Jesse (Brittany O’Grady, Fox’s Star)—prepare to deck the halls with a series of seasonal parties, a black-masked stalker begins killing sorority women one by one.
Lily Donoghue, Imogen Poots, Jason Blum, Simon Mead, Cary Elwes, Sophia Takal, April Wolfe, Aleyse Shanno