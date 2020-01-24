3 New Movies to Check out This Weekend
THE LAST FULL MEASURE:
THE LAST FULL MEASURE tells the true story of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine), a U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen (also known as a PJ) medic who personally saved over sixty men. During a rescue mission on April 11, 1966, he was offered the chance to escape on the last helicopter out of a combat zone heavily under fire, but he stayed behind to save and defend the lives of his fellow soldiers of the U.S. Army’s 1st Infantry Division, before making the ultimate sacrifice in the bloodiest battle of the war. Thirty-two years later, respected Pentagon staffer Scott Huffman (Sebastien Stan) on a career fast-track is tasked with investigating a Congressional Medal of Honor request for Pitsenbarger made by his best friend and PJ partner on the mission (William Hurt) and his parents (Christopher Plummer & Diane Ladd). Huffman seeks out the testimony of Army veterans who witnessed Pitsenbarger’s extraordinary valor, including Takoda (Samuel L. Jackson), Burr (Peter Fonda) and Mott (Ed Harris). But as Huffman learns more about Pitsenbarger’s courageous acts, he uncovers a high-level conspiracy behind the decades-long denial of the medal, prompting him to put his own career on the line to seek justice for the fallen airman.
Rating: R (for war violence, and language)
Genre: Drama
Directed By: Todd Robinson
Written By: Todd Robinson
In Theaters: Jan 24, 2020 Wide
Runtime: 115 minutes
THE TURNING
MOVIE INFO: For more than 100 years, a deeply haunting tale has been passed down to terrify audiences. Next February, DreamWorks Pictures’ THE TURNING takes us to a mysterious estate in the Maine countryside, where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. Quickly though, she discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear.
Rating: PG-13 (for terror, violence, disturbing images, brief strong language and some suggestive content)
Genre: Horror
Directed By: Floria Sigismondi
Written By: Chad Hayes, Carey Hayes
In Theaters: Jan 24, 2020 Wide
Studio: Universal Pictures
CAST: Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard , Brooklynn Prince, Joely Richardson
THE GENTLEMEN
THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.
Rating: R (for violence, language throughout, sexual references and drug content)
Genre: Action & Adventure, Comedy
Directed By: Guy Ritchie
Written By: Guy Ritchie
In Theaters: Jan 24, 2020 Wide
Runtime: 103 minutes
Studio: STXfilms
CAST: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery