3 Items The CDC Suggests To Have With You In Public
The CDC suggests you always have three items with you when you go out in public to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The first thing is a mask. This has been on the CDC’s list for a while now.
Next up, hand sanitizer. Bringing sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol can help you clean your hands when soap and water aren’t readily available.
The third item? Tissues. Tissues can assist you as you hold the paper in your hand to open doors or touch surfaces. They can also be used for cover-up coughs and sneezes as well. Here’s the complete story from FOX NEWS.