Here’s a rather strange coincidence, Aretha Franklin died in Detroit at age 76 on Thursday August 16th — 41 years to the day that Elvis Presley succumbed to a heart attack at Graceland in 1977 at age 43. She also passed exactly 70 years after baseball legend Babe Ruth, the so-called Sultan of Swat, died in New York City at age 53. So yes, the King, the Queen, and the Sultan all died on the same date.