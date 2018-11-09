3 Asteroids Whizzing By Earth Saturday
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 9, 2018 @ 6:26 AM

Would you call it an Asteroid Trifecta? NASA says there are three asteroids passing by Earth on Saturday, but there is no cause for alarm.
– At about 8 AM Central time, an asteroid 40-90 feet across (13-28 meters) will pass 862,000 miles from us.
– 16 minutes later, another one about 98 feet (30 meters) wide will pass at a distance of 3.12 million miles away.
– Them around 12:20 PM Central time, another will pass at a distance of 237,000 miles.
NASA classifies these as “close approaches”. Here’s more from Express.co.uk

