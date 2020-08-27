      Weather Alert

29% of People Who Used to Commute Don’t Anymore – and 38% Say Traffic Has Gotten Better

Aug 27, 2020 @ 10:53am

29% of people who used to drive to work say they don’t anymore, according to a new survey . . . either because they’re working from home or they lost their job.  And 38% of people say traffic has gotten better since the pandemic started.

 

There are a lot fewer people driving to work in the mornings today than there were six months ago.

According to a new study, 29% of people who used to drive to work say they don’t anymore.  That’s a combination of 19% of people who are now working from home . . . and 10% who’ve been laid off or furloughed.

We’re also just not driving as much in general anymore.  50% of people say they used to drive somewhere every single day . . . now that’s down to 33%.

And that’s changed TRAFFIC, at least for some people.  38% say traffic has gotten better since the pandemic started . . . 56% say it’s stayed about the same . . . and 6% say it’s gotten worse – but that could be qualitative, as well as quantitative.  Drivers who remain seem nastier, over all…  less courteous or patient.

