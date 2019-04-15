Fire consuming Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
(AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The blaze collapsed the cathedral’s spire and spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers, but the city’s mayor later said firefighters were optimistic they could salvage the main towers from the flames. The 12th-century cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions, immortalized by Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
The cause of the blaze was not known.
A firefighter tackles the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. Massive plumes of yellow brown smoke is filling the air above Notre Dame Cathedral and ash is falling on tourists and others around the island that marks the center of Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
