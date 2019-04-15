Fire consuming Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

The blaze collapsed the cathedral’s spire and spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers, but the city’s mayor later said firefighters were optimistic they could salvage the main towers from the flames. The 12th-century cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions, immortalized by Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

The cause of the blaze was not known.