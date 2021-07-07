26% of Thank Yous Are Insincere!

The U.K. celebrates “Thank You Day” on July 4th . . . just as America is celebrating its Independence Day.
So British researchers conducted a study on how and when we show our appreciation . . . and there are some interesting findings.
For starters, the average adult will say “thank you” 207 times a month, which is roughly 6.8 times per day. That’s a lot of gratitude . . . but some of it is FAKE.
On average, 54 of those thank yous are insincere. That’s 26%.
About a quarter of people surveyed think that’s a problem . . . because genuine appreciation is “dying out.” 33% said they’d still prefer to hear the words, even if the person is just saying “thank you” for the sake of it.
And 55% of people claim they have become “more grateful” during the pandemic. (But 26% probably didn’t mean it.)