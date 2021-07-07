      Weather Alert

26% of Thank Yous Are Insincere!

Jul 7, 2021 @ 4:05pm

The U.K. celebrates “Thank You Day” on July 4th . . . just as America is celebrating its Independence Day.

 

 

So British researchers conducted a study on how and when we show our appreciation . . . and there are some interesting findings.

 

 

For starters, the average adult will say “thank you” 207 times a month, which is roughly 6.8 times per day.  That’s a lot of gratitude . . . but some of it is FAKE.

 

 

On average, 54 of those thank yous are insincere.  That’s 26%.

 

 

About a quarter of people surveyed think that’s a problem . . . because genuine appreciation is “dying out.”  33% said they’d still prefer to hear the words, even if the person is just saying “thank you” for the sake of it.

 

 

And 55% of people claim they have become “more grateful” during the pandemic.  (But 26% probably didn’t mean it.)

