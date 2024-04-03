NASA Analyzing Large Object – Which Crashed into a Home – from the ISS?

A large 2-pound object, which crashed through the roof of a Florida man’s home is under analysis by scientists. NASA wants to determine if it came from the International Space Station (ISS).

Alejandro Otero said, when the object came smashing through, on March 8, at 2:34 p.m., the sound was caught and recorded by his Ring security camera. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

According to UPI, “U.S. Space Command recorded the reentry of a piece of debris from the International Space Station around the same time over the Gulf of Mexico with a trajectory taking it toward southwest Florida.”

Otero’s son was home at the time, but was not injured.

