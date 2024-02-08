CMT will pay tribute to the life and legacy of Toby Keith in a television special set to air Thursday (February 8th) night.

According to a trailer posted to social media, CMT Remembers: Toby Keith will take an in-depth look at the artist, his songs, and the stories behind them.

A voiceover narrates, “He was one of country music’s biggest stars, but he was much more than that. He was a symbol of the American pride and spirit that filled his songs. Join us as we say goodbye to Toby Keith.”

Keith died on Monday (February 5th) at the age of 62.